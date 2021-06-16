Wisconsin Assembly voting on chokehold ban, policing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly debated a package of police reform bills on Wednesday, including a measure banning police use of chokeholds except in life-threatening situations or in self defense.
The proposal is among a dozen bipartisan policing bills up for Assembly approval that have broad, bipartisan support among the law enforcement community and others. The Senate passed several of the bills last week and Assembly approval will send them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Bills getting their first votes in the Legislature on Wednesday would require police departments to report information about how often no-knock warrants are authorized and executed; create statewide standards and require training for police officers stationed in schools; require prospective police officers to pass a psychological exam before being hired; and mandate four hours of crisis management training for police officers every two years designed to help de-escalate situations involving people with mental illness.
Another bill slated for final approval Wednesday, in addition to the chokehold ban, requires law enforcement agencies to specify when use of force must be reported, how to report it and mandates that officers who engage or observe use of force to report it. It also prohibits disciplining an officer for reporting a violation of the agency’s use of force policy.
All of the measures, which grew out of an Assembly task force on policing and racial equity, have bipartisan support.
Democratic Rep. Shelia Stubbs, who is Black, and Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white, praised the bipartisan work of the task force they led and the bills that grew out of it. Steineke acknowledged that some wanted the bills to go farther, while others thought they weren't doing enough.
“It’s a good start," Steineke said. “It’s no too often in this body we’re able to bring together very different viewpoints on a single topic and find consensus on those issues.”
Stubbs said the bills provided meaningful reform in response to demands from the community following police shootings, including of Jacob Blake last August in Kenosha. Stubbs said the measures will promote transparency, mandate more training, hold officers to a higher standard and take a step toward a more equitable Wisconsin.
“We cannot continue to stand in partisan gridlock as our communities continue to be failed by law enforcement,” Stubbs said.
The bills are working their way through the Legislature a year after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died after white police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Chauvin lost his job and was found guilty of murder. Numerous other shootings of Black people by white police officers across the country, including in Wisconsin, have placed greater attention on policing policies and accelerated calls for change.
