Wisconsin Assembly voting on local redistricting delay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Redistricting of local political boundary lines would be delayed a year or more under a bill up for an Assembly vote Wednesday backed by Republicans and local governments.

Under the proposal, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires.

The bill would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts, which must be redrawn before the 2022 election.

Republican lawmakers and other backers of the measure say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage. But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional and would disenfranchise voters in growing parts of the state that would be forced to hold local elections based on current, rather than updated, maps in 2022.