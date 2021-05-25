Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes get hearings

Supporters argue that the bills are designed to address the issue before it becomes a problem. They argue that transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage and passing the bill would ensure that girls have a level playing field while preserving competitive achievements and scholarships.

Opponents say such proposals are cruel and discriminatory, violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination and also rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court. Opponents also argue that such bans will further marginalize vulnerable students and hurt the state’s economy by making it more difficult to recruit both athletes and businesses.

No one has registered in support of the Wisconsin bills., which were introduced by Republicans Rep. Barb Dittrich, of Oconomowoc, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Chippewa Falls.

Registered opponents include the WIAA, the state teachers union, the State Bar of Wisconsin’s civil rights and liberties section, the LGBTQ advocacy group Fair Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.