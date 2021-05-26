Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes opposed

Opponents say such proposals are cruel and discriminatory, and that they violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sexual discrimination as well as U.S. Supreme Court rulings. They also argue that such bans would further marginalize vulnerable students and hurt the state’s economy by making it more difficult to recruit athletes and businesses.

“You call this protect women in sports act?" said Democratic Rep. Sondy Pope, a member of the Assembly Education Committee. "Transgender women are women. You are singling out which women you want to protect, which I find confusing.”

In written testimony prepared for the hearing, the University of Wisconsin-Madison said that if the measures are enacted, the school wouldn't be in compliance with NCAA's trans-inclusive policies. The bill also would jeopardize the state's ability to host events and tournaments because the NCAA has said it will consider actions that discriminate against certain athletes.

“Passage of this legislation would have serious financial and reputational consequences for Wisconsin college teams,” the university said in opposition to the proposal.