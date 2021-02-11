Wisconsin biologist charged with lying about caviar scheme

Investigators interviewed Kendall Kamke, a DNR fisheries supervisor, the same day. He said he was guilty of taking eggs to a processor “here and there” and that processors would give him jars of caviar in return. One processor gave him moonshine, he said.

Investigators also uncovered official DNR logs showing that caviar was going to a processor, according to the complaint. A former DNR fisheries supervisor named Ronald Bruch told them staff had received caviar from processors for years and ate it at meetings.

Two processors told investigators that staff would give them eggs; one of them said he made 65 pounds of caviar out of them in 2015. He and Koenigs were both nervous about the arrangement because it was prohibited, he said. A DNR sturgeon registration employee told them that one year, they threw out all the eggs because wardens were asking too many questions about them, the complaint states.

Investigators searched Koenigs' home in June and seized his DNR-issued phone. They discovered it had been erased in April, four months after they interviewed him, and reset without the department's permission.