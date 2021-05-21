Wisconsin Black students struggle with student loan debt

Tim Opgenorth, UW-Milwaukee’s director of financial aid, said the university lacks funding to cover the full need.

“(The IPEDS data) doesn’t surprise me. We have a very small amount of institutional, need-based aid that we can give to students,” Opgenorth said. “The campus is aware that they have a ways to go, and they’ve been trying to raise money to address it.”

Pryor, a 1988 UW-Milwaukee alum, said many of today’s students must work, making it hard to do well in school.

“I do think if we could get some more scholarship money for our students, that could really close the (racial) gap,” Pryor said. “I think our students would be able to be more successful and would not have to work two or three jobs. They could focus more on their studies, and they might not have to drop out.”

The national conversation around addressing student loan debt is getting louder since President Joe Biden took office. Biden’s plan is to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt per person; some in the Democratic Party call that too modest.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are among those pushing for $50,000 in loan forgiveness for the 43 million Americans who collectively owe more than $1.5 trillion.