Wisconsin Board of Regents to discuss athletic director hire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin appears close to hiring a successor to longtime athletic director Barry Alvarez.

The Wisconsin Board of Regents plans to hold a closed session Wednesday to consider an employment agreement and compensation for a new athletic director, the University of Wisconsin System said in a news release Tuesday. It’s the sole item on the agenda.

Alvarez, 74, announced April 6 that he was stepping down. His retirement takes effect in the beginning of July.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank has said she hopes to hire someone by the end of June.

“We don’t take the many successes we’ve had over the last several decades for granted,” Blank said in April. “That can be lost quite quickly with the wrong leader. This is a important hire for our university as well as for the state.”