 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin board: UW Health not required to recognize union

A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations.

The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in its Friday ruling found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining laws because the nurses are public employees under Act 10 — a 2011 law passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Both UW Health and the nurse's group described the ruling as an initial step in the nurse's effort to regain union recognition, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. UW Nurses United said in a statement that it will appeal the commission's decision in court, as well as petition the National Labor Relations Board.

People are also reading…

UW Health, meanwhile, will petition the state Supreme Court for an opinion on whether it is legally required to recognize the employee union, or if it can do so voluntarily. The hospital system is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and employs 21,000 people at seven hospitals and more than 80 clinics.

The nurses had threatened to strike for three days in September, but Gov. Tony Evers had brokered an agreement for both organizations to petition the labor commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Vos and LeMahieu both spoke at a WisPolitics.com event. They also both said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term.

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he wants his lawsuit challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly but that's probably not going to happen after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss the case. Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The ruling put the state's ban back into effect. The lawsuit has languished in Dane County court for almost five months. Defense attorneys say they plan to file a motion to dismiss the case, with final briefs on the motion not due until Feb. 6.  The case could end up in a state Supreme Court with a new ideological make-up next fall.

Boy dies in apparent hunting accident in western Wis.

An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s deer hunt. Authorities say the boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle. WLUK-TV reported the boy died at a hospital. Authorities said he and the man were part of the same hunting party.

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret. The men were serving in the African country of Mali when the death occurred in 2017. The appeals court ruled that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony. The Marine had also participated in the hazing incident. The ruling came last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. DeDolph was one four American servicemembers who were charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

Justice Department sues corn mill over multiple violations

Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago. Kaul filed the lawsuit Monday against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The filing alleges the state Department of Natural Resources discovered 30 violations at the company's Cambria corn mill during 2019 inspections, including emissions violations, recordkeeping violations and reporting violations. The lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each violation. A grain dust explosion at the mill in 2017 killed five employees. A federal grand jury indicted the company this past May in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators.

In Barron, Somali-Americans drop call-to-prayer request

Somali-American residents in Barron have withdrawn a request to play an amplified call to prayer from two mosques after facing opposition from some community members. Barron, a town of about 3,400, is home to some 470 Somali refugees and their families, many of them drawn to work at a Jennie-O turkey processing plant. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Isaak Mohamed, a Somali-American who was elected to the city’s common council this spring, brought the call-to-prayer request to the council at the request of residents. But during a public comment period at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting, all 14 speakers opposed it. Mohamed said an agreement was made to withdraw the request after speaking with social and religious leaders in the city’s Somali community.

DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021. The season opened Saturday and runs through this Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources reported hunters killed 103,623 deer over the weekend. That's up from 90,023 deer killed during last year's opening weekend. The annual average opening weekend harvest from 2017 to 2021 was 102,347 animals. DNR officials attributed the 2022 harvest to snow cover that made deer easier to see and track.

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year. He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.

Superior diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy

The Catholic Diocese of Superior published names late Tuesday of almost two dozen clergy that it says have had credible claims of sexually abusing minors made against them. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that many of the allegations date back 30 years or more. The diocese said the list stems from three separate reviews of clergy files. It includes priests and other faith leaders who have served with the diocese, including credible allegations at other dioceses outside Wisconsin. The Superior diocese is the latest to publish names of alleged abusers.

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Bust out the victory chains. The Minnesota Vikings proved they’re for real. After piling up wins against losing teams and backup quarterbacks, the Vikings earned a signature victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts also made big statements on Sunday. The Vikings overcame a 17-point, second-half deficit in a difficult environment to improve to 8-1 with a thrilling 33-30 overtime win over Josh Allen and the Bills. There’s no doubting Kirk Cousins anymore. He rallied the Vikings to their fifth win this season when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining.

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News