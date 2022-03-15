 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin commission won't punish fake electors

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to sanction a group of Republicans who falsely claimed to be presidential electors in 2020

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to sanction a group of Republicans who falsely claimed to be presidential electors in 2020.

The commission released a letter Tuesday that said commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session on March 9 that the Republicans didn’t violate any laws. Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell, who was one of the fake electors, voted on the matter.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the vote was in response to a complaint from attorney Jeffrey Mandell. He told the newspaper that he was disappointed with the decision and Spindell shouldn’t have been allowed to vote since he was one of the complaints’ targets.

Mandell and WEC spokesman Riley Vetterkind didn't immediately respond to messages.

