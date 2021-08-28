Wisconsin community plans forums to discuss police policies

“People might want to come and say their piece, but they might not want to say it if I am sitting there,” he said. “What we did is to have another member of the department, Lt. Brandon Marten, there.”

Hagstrom said the presentation made by Marten at the first forum was intended to show that the department is making important strides towards building better understandings between the two communities.

“A lot of it is getting police to understand why people might have a reaction to them — that they may have preconceived notions of what police did 30 or 40 years ago. A lot of it is just building trust,” he said.

Hagstrom said in addition to an opportunity to listen to the concerns of the Native American community, the forum gave police the chance to talk about the strides they were making to make the department more responsive.

“Some of it is to reassure the public that Wisconsin has rules to prevent chokeholds and strangleholds. There are things like that that we just don’t do here, period,” he said. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for example, has just signed a “duty to intervene” law that requires police officers to step in if another officer is acting inappropriately in an arrest or other action.