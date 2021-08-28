Wisconsin cops back on the job after being fired, forced out

“Needless to say, mistakes were made by the officers at their previous employment and additional training occurred here to ensure those mistakes would not occur again,” Gregory wrote, adding all three were doing an “excellent job.”

UW-Oshkosh Police Chief Kurt Leibold said two of the three officers had previously and successfully worked for his department, and all three were terminated during their probationary period, “when an agency can let an officer go for any number of reasons, including that the officer simply was not a good fit.” Leibold added that they were not fired for misconduct.

Wisconsin State Fair Park Police Chief James Bruno did not respond to questions about the wandering officers on his staff.

DOJ’s publicly available database of wandering officers puts Wisconsin ahead of some states which don’t disclose police misconduct at all. Police disciplinary records in Wisconsin are public unless they are related to an active investigation; the database is available by public records request.

Law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin must report the firings or resignations under pressure of officers to the DOJ, according to state rules, but agencies are not required to check the registry before hiring an officer, said the DOJ’s Wagner.