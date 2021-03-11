Wisconsin could get $1.6 billion by expanding Medicaid

The additional $1 billion in federal money would be for two years, but that is on top of $635 million the state would save over two years due to a higher federal reimbursement through Medicaid expansion.

That is too much money to ignore, said Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach, of West Point.

“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t provide more affordable, quality coverage, while lowering health insurance premiums and accessing a billion more in funding for our state,” Erpenbach said. “To reject BadgerCare expansion would be a costly missed opportunity and a slap in the face to every Wisconsin resident.”

Accepting federal money available through the Affordable Care Act would increase the minimum income threshold to qualify from 100% of the federal poverty rate to 138%, which would increase the income eligibility for a single person from $12,880 a year to $17,774.

According to a 2018 report by the state fiscal bureau, Wisconsin would have received an additional $2.8 billion in savings between 2013 and 2019 under full Medicaid expansion.

