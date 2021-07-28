Wisconsin COVID-19 cases 7-times higher than month ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Wednesday were twice as high as a week ago and seven-times as high as a month ago, fueled by the more contagious delta variant, leading state health officials to again urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

There were 792 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, and the seven-day daily average was 478, up from 239 last week and 69 a month ago.

“To stop the spread, we need everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated now," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department. “Increased spread also increases the danger of new variants developing and those new variants could be even more dangerous than the ones we have now.”

As of Wednesday, just over 49% of the state was fully vaccinated. Since January, more than 98% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have been in people who are not fully vaccinated, the state health department said.