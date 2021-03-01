Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination registry set to launch

The registry was going live on the same day that teachers and others joined frontline health care workers and those over age 65 as being eligible for the vaccine.

Others newly eligible are child care workers; bus drivers and other public transit workers; utility workers; grocery store employees and others in the food supply chain; people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs; 911 dispatchers; mink farmers; prison inmates; non-essential health care workers; and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums, student dorms and prisons.

State health officials said they were prioritizing teachers as some large districts that had been closed to in-person learning since last year, including Madison, plan to reopen this month.

The difficulty finding vaccinators has been a frustration nationwide, with people having to navigate a web of local providers to determine who has doses available. When plans for the Wisconsin registry were announced on Feb. 18, Gov. Tony Evers said it would “make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply.”