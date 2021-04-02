 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin COVID count jumps to 875
0 comments
AP

Wisconsin COVID count jumps to 875

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s COVID-19 daily case count has jumped to its highest mark since mid-February.

State health officials reported 875 confirmed cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since Feb. 12, when the figure was 938 cases.

The seven-day daily case average increased to 531. The statistic stood at less than 400 cases in mid-March.

The state Department of Health Services reported eight more deaths, including someone under age 20. The death toll now stands at 6,633, including three people 19 or younger. Almost 50 more people were hospitalized as of Friday.

State health officials had detected more-contagious variant versions of the coronavirus in 149 cases as of Thursday.

Less than a third of currently eligible Wisconsin residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Friday. A little more than 19% had completed their vaccination series. Anyone over age 16 will be eligible for a shot starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News