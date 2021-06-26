Wisconsin dairy breaks own record for longest string cheese

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is famous for cheese, and one of its dairies is claiming a new feat.

Weyauwega Star Dairy this week unofficially broke its own record for the world’s longest piece of string cheese at 3,832 feet, WLUK-TV reported. Gerard Knaus’ 85-year-old father, Jim, set the original record in 1995. The Knauses beat their 1995 record in 2006 with a piece about 2,000 feet long.

“We’re just adding onto his record,” Gerard Knaus told the station. “That’s all we’re doing.”

To do that, the cheesemakers needed a good slice of Weyauwega’s more than 1,700 residents. Standing seven feet apart, on a shut-down Main Street, residents of the northeastern Wisconsin town grabbed a piece of the potential record as it was uncoiled from a trailer pulled by a tractor Thursday.

“I’ve never seen this before and I want my piece of string cheese,” said Allen Robbert, who lives about 10 miles away.