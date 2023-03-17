MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigns, governor appoints former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that the state Assembly violated the open records law when it initially rejected, then fulfilled with reda…
Wisconsin Republicans are poised to block a new policy from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requiring students to get vaccinated against meningitis…
Authorities say a former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student emailed threats to kill the children of students, staff members and …
Authorities say a former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student emailed threats to kill the children of students, staff members and …
A Wisconsin man who was accused of a secondary role in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Brian Higgi…