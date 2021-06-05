Wisconsin Democrats focus on beating Johnson, helping Evers

“The person we are trying to beat is Ron Johnson, not each other,” he said. Pocan urged the candidates, like he said the gubernatorial candidates did in 2018, to run on ideas and not attack one another.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is considering a run for Senate, hedged his bets on Saturday, saying he would work next year to both reelect Evers and defeat Johnson, without saying what office he would be running for.

The keynote speaker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, said the entire country would be watching Wisconsin closely. In an interview prior to his speech, Castro said the governor and Senate race put Wisconsin at the center of the political fights nationally in 2022.

Democrats touted Evers and Biden's response to the coronavirus pandemic, investments in infrastructure and education, fighting climate change, pushing for redistricting reform and opposing Republicans on election law changes.

They also called on the activists who were watching the convention to donate as much money as possible for the 2022 races.

“We need some of y’all to max out, and you know who you are," said U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, in a candid appeal to the wealthiest donors to give as much as legally allowed.

A tracker on the Democratic Party's convention website showed around 400 people watching at any given time. People could also watch it on other platforms, so it's unclear how many people actually saw it.

