Wisconsin deputies rescue fawn from pool

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fawn is back in the Wisconsin woods after two deputies rescued it from a homeowner’s swimming pool.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a town of Springfield homeowner reported a buck fawn had fallen into his pool around 1 p.m. on Monday and was barely able to keep its head above water.

Two deputies responded. They first tried to build a ramp out of a plastic lounge chair but the deer moved away to the deep end of the pool. The deputies then used a pool skimmer to guide the fawn back to the steps in the shallow end.

They finally confined the deer in a corner in the shallow end and a deputy tried to lift it out of the water. The deer jumped out of the pool, nearly kicking one of the deputies, and ran away unharmed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0