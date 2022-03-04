Wisconsin deputy charged with multiple sex assault counts

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Wisconsin sheriff's deputy has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assaults.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy Gerardo Baca was charged Wednesday with 19 felonies, including multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim and capturing intimate images of people. Other counts include stalking, child enticement and threats to communicate derogatory information.

Baca, 36, of Delavan, was charged in Walwoth County but Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper is prosecuting him, online court records show.

The criminal complaint detailing the allegations against him has been sealed at Opper's request, but many of the sexual offenses allegedly occurred while Baca was off-duty, the Journal Sentinel reported.

A news release from Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said his office received information about Baca's possible off-duty misconduct on Feb. 1. The sheriff said he placed Baca on administrative leave and asked the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department to investigate. His agency is conducting an internal probe as well, Picknell said.

Baca resigned as a deputy on Friday. Online court records show he remains in custody on $500,000 cash bail. His attorney, identified in the records as Jessa Nicholson, didn't immediately return an email Friday afternoon from The Associated Press seeking comment.

