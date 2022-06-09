 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy opened fire during a traffic stop

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in northeastern Wisconsin shot and killed a person Wednesday during a traffic stop, state Justice Department officials said.

The incident began around 2:40 p.m. when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver on Interstate 41.

The deputy found the vehicle along the side of the interstate in the town of Oconto about 10 minutes later. The deputy saw that the driver was already out of the car and appeared to be injured. While the deputy was tending to the driver a passenger in the vehicle got out out and approached the deputy with a knife, Justice Department officials said.

The person refused to comply with the deputy's commands and the deputy fired. The person was hit and died at the scene, according to the Justice Department.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Justice Department is investigating the shooting under a state law that requires outside agencies to investigate officer-involved incidents.

People are also reading…

The agency did not release the gender or race of anyone involved in the shooting. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn't immediately return a message Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Court documents said the killings happened during a botched drug robbery. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley who is charged with six counts of felony murder. Investigators linked Birkley to thee killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found. A witness also told police that Birkley admitted killing the victims with his cousin.

Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican says he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous” an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that finding ways to better protect schools, including with additional police, armed security guards and armed teachers, “should be on the table.” Past Republican proposals to do that have not gone anywhere in the Legislature. And any bill to do that now would be vetoed by Evers, who is up for reelection in November.

Police: New York anti-abortion center damaged by arson

Police: New York anti-abortion center damaged by arson

Police are investigating a fire at a western New York anti-abortion center as a case of arson. CompassCare Chief Executive Jim Harden says the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Tuesday and left the building temporarily unusable. He said someone scrawled “Jane was here” on the suburban Buffalo medical building, which he said referred to a pro-abortion group known as Jane’s Revenge. CompassCare says services will resume Wednesday at an undisclosed location. Harden says the center and others like it have received threats since the leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000

The cost of Wisconsin Republicans' investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in 2021 to investigate whether Joe Biden had somehow stolen Wisconsin from Donald Trump. Multiple reviews and court decisions have found no widespread fraud but Trump pressured Vos to take action anyway. Gableman's orginal budget was $676,000. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that invoices show the state has now spent about $896,500 on the review and five lawsuits related to it.

Police still searching search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter

Police still searching search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter

Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were hit in Thursday's cemetery shooting. No one else was injured. Police said Friday that the 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The 35-year-old woman was awake and alert after undergoing surgery. Police said multiple firearms were used.

Wisconsin man killed in 'targeted' attack on judicial system

Wisconsin's attorney general says a man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan targeting people connected to the judicial system. During a news conference, Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting Friday morning in New Lisbon appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” Kaul says investigators don’t believe any one else is at risk any longer, but that an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

A man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list in his vehicle that included prominent national political figures has died. Authorities say 56-year-old Douglas Uhde shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on June 3 before shooting himself. He was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond says Uhde died Tuesday. Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison in a 2001 burglary case. Uhde had a list of potential targets that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a Whitmer spokesman and an Associated Press source.

Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman's list

Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman's list

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. That's according to Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Saturday that 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde, who has not been charged, is suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer at Roemer’s house in New Lisbon on Friday. Uhde was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He's hospitalized in critical condition. Uhde has an extensive criminal record dating back two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to prison.

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion. Evers' move on Wednesday is more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal. Republican legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action during the special session, which is scheduled for June 22. They have ignored other special session that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

How and why these army ants get stuck in 'death circles'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News