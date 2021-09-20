Wisconsin district settles suit over harassment of student

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district has settled a lawsuit brought by one of its former students who said the district ignored years of complaints by her and her mother about multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of racial discrimination.

The Baraboo School District earlier this month agreed to pay Dasia Banks, 18, and her legal team $862,500, according to documents reviewed by the Wisconsin State Journal confirming the settlement.

“It’s like a wake-up call to other schools, especially (those) that are in smaller towns, to make changes and educate themselves because the world is getting more diverse,” Banks said in an interview Monday. “I want to move on from Baraboo but I want to use my story and my voice to help people going through a similar situation who don’t have anyone to talk to or relate to with that.”

Banks moved to Madison with her mother in 2019 and graduated from Madison East High School earlier this year.