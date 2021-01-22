Wisconsin DNR board refuses to set early wolf hunt

According to department estimates, the number of wolves in the state has grown from 815 in 2012 to 1,034 last year. The DNR estimates 256 packs roamed the state in 2020. The agency paid out $2.7 million in wolf depredation payments between 1985 and 2020, with $1.8 million of that paid out from 2011 through last year.

The Republican request tore the scab off one of the most contentious environmental conflicts Wisconsin has raced in the last 25 years. Nearly 50 people spoke at Friday's board meeting. Another 1,400 submitted written comments.

Supporters of an early hunt argued that the wolf population now stands at about 1,000 animals, three times the DNR's goal of 350 wolves statewide, and they're wreaking havoc on livestock and pets. Wildlife enthusiasts renewed arguments that the wolf is simply too beautiful to kill. Representatives from Native American tribes with reservations in Wisconsin said they consider the wolf sacred.

DNR Deputy Administrator Todd Ambs told the board that a hunt has already been scheduled for November and the department needs time to gather input, collect scientific data and set quotas.

“We do not believe this is an emergency nor does it require (board) action today,” Ambs said.