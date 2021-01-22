Wisconsin DNR resists starting wolf hunt immediately

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources officials pushed back Friday against Republican legislators seeking to immediately implement a wolf season, saying a hunt is already scheduled for November and they need time to gather input and set quotas.

DNR Deputy Administrator Todd Ambs told the department's policy board during a meeting that a season is coming and the department needs time to gather input and set quotas. He said there’s no reason to launch a hunt right now.

“We do not believe this is an emergency nor does it require (board) action today,” Ambs said. “We’re committed to a science-based process. We believe this is our public trust responsibility.”

State Sen. Rob Stafsholt, part of the group of Republicans seeking an immediate hunt, countered that the DNR should have been ready to go with a hunt since the Trump administration had been planning to delist wolves for nearly a year. He noted that state law requires the DNR to resume the seasons if wolves lose their federal protections.