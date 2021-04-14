Wisconsin DOJ gets sexual assault kit tracking database

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is setting up a tracking system to trace the status of sexual assault evidence kits in effort to ensure they're processed quickly, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Wednesday.

The system will be funded with a $327,000 federal grant. It will monitor how long each kit spends at different points in the processing system, including hospitals, police departments and the state crime lab. Victims will be able to directly access information about their kits. Kaul said the DOJ hopes to have the system up and running by the end of the year.

The state Senate passed a bill in March that would require the DOJ to create a database for victims to track their kits’ status. The bill hasn’t had a hearing in the Assembly yet. A similar bill died in that chamber last year.

The bill would require police and health care workers to enter information into the system. Kaul said he's pressing forward with the tracking system regardless of whether the bill passes. If he doesn't get a mandate, he'll ask police and health workers to enter the information voluntarily, he said.