Wisconsin fire deemed suspicious after officials find body
AP

Wisconsin fire deemed suspicious after officials find body

  • Updated
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire in Fort Atkinson as suspicious, after finding a body inside the building.

State fire and criminal investigation officials say they have a suspect in custody in connection to the death, but no further information has been released.

The blaze broke out in a home late Friday morning and first responders discovered what they called “heavy” fire conditions, WSAU radio reported.

