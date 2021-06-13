Wisconsin fire deemed suspicious after officials find body

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire in Fort Atkinson as suspicious, after finding a body inside the building.
State fire and criminal investigation officials say they have a suspect in custody in connection to the death, but no further information has been released.
The blaze broke out in a home late Friday morning and first responders discovered what they called “heavy” fire conditions, WSAU radio reported.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WSAU-AM.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!