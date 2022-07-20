 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin GOP blocks absentee ballot address correction rule

Republican lawmakers have erased regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans erased regulations Wednesday allowing local election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, the latest move in the GOP's push to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission developed an emergency rule earlier this year that permits local clerks to fill in missing witness address information on absentee envelopes without contact the witness or the voter. The rule reflected guidance the commission issued to clerks in October 2016. The guidance was in effect during the 2020 presidential election, which saw Joe Biden narrowly defeat then-President Donald Trump.

The Republican-controlled Legislature's rules committee voted 6-4 to suspend the emergency rule. The guidance remains in place, but it's unclear how many clerks might follow it in light of the committee vote and a court could soon erase it as well.

People are also reading…

The committee vote is part of a string of Republican efforts to impose tighter restrictions on voting around the country as Trump continues to spread the false claim that Biden stole the election.

Multiple reviews and court decisions have found no evidence of fraud on a scale that would have affected the outcome but Trump and his supporters keep working to convince people the election wasn't legitimate.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 19 states enacted laws that made it harder to vote last year, including shortening the window for applying for an absentee mail ballot, stiffening voter identification requirements and limiting early voting hours.

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature passed a sweeping package of bills earlier this year to require the rules committee to sign off on any commission guidance, to make it harder for people to declare themselves indefinitely confined in order to get an absentee ballot and to ban private groups from giving local governments money to administer elections.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the entire package, but Republicans won a major victory earlier this month when the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court outlawed drop boxes. The GOP has argued that the boxes aren't secure and invite fraud.

Now GOP leaders have set their sights on the clerk guidance, arguing that state law doesn't allow clerks to fill in blanks on ballot envelopes and if the witness doesn't fill in the missing information the ballot doesn't count. They demanded that the commission codify the guidance in an emergency rule, which would allow the Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee to erase it.

The commission complied and drafted the rule. The committee met Wednesday afternoon to block it at the request of Republican legislative leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

Democrats on the committee spent an hour criticizing the move, labeling it a “disgusting” attempt to tamp down voter turnout ahead of the Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 general election, which includes critical races for governor and U.S. Senate.

“This is a horrible mistake but it continues the road Republicans are going down,” Rep. Gary Hebl said. “They don't have the votes so they've got to cut down the number of people who can vote any way they can do it. It's a sad time in our democracy that we have to stoop to these levels.”

GOP committee members countered that state law simply doesn't allow clerks to fill in missing information. They stressed that clerks can attempt to return ballots with incomplete witness addresses. Hebl countered that overworked clerks will simply “chuck” incomplete envelopes in the trash.

“I care about following state law," the committee co-chairman Sen. Steve Nass said. “No one has mentioned a state law that allows (the elections commission) to do what they're doing. (The commission) is attempting to create a new law. That is a core legislative function.”

It's not clear how many clerks may have acted to fix witness information during the 2020 election.

The Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed nearly 15,000 absentee ballot envelopes from the election across 29 municipalities and found that 1,022, or about 7%, were missing parts of witness addresses. Fifteen didn't have any witness address at all, eight lacked a witness signature and three didn't have a voter signature.

Auditors found evidence that clerks had corrected addresses on 66 envelopes, or 0.4% of the sample. The audit cautioned against extrapolating the findings statewide, however, noting auditors reviewed ballot envelopes from nine of the 10 municipalities with the highest proportion of absentee ballots.

Even though the rule is no more, the elections commission's initial guidance saying clerks can correct missing information still stands but maybe not for long. The Waukesha County Republican Party filed a lawsuit earlier this month alleging the guidance is illegal.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said if clerks are blocked from adding missing information on their own, they will have to track witnesses down that could be cumbersome for some offices with already heavy workloads. He said clerks may decide to mail the ballot back with a request to fill in the missing information if there’s enough time to do so before Election Day. Otherwise they may have to call or email the voter.

He said allowing clerks to add missing information on their own is a “common-sense system.” Often the witness is the voter's spouse and clerks can confirm an address through the state voter database.

“Any fair-minded person would think this was reasonable,” he said.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the committee vote “puts clerks in a difficult spot” since the guidance saying they can fill in witness address information remains in place, creating confusion.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of ‘McDonell' in 17th graf.

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

The National Rifle Association has issued a stinging rebuke after Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent out a campaign flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Michels' campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error." The NRA's political action committee posted a message online saying the Michels campaign did NRA members a disservice.

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

The National Rifle Association has issued a stinging rebuke after Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent out a campaign flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Michels' campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error." The NRA's political action committee posted a message online saying the Michels campaign did NRA members a disservice.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022. Candidates have until Friday to file campaign finance reports detailing their fundraising over the last six months. The former state representative's campaign released a report Thursday showing he raised $447,622. He had $208,411 on hand as of June 30. His primary opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, hadn't released any figures as of mid-afternoon Thursday. His latest filing indicates he raised $84,366 in 2021. Jarchow raised $10,555 last year. Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul's campaign aides didn't immediately return messages inquiring about his totals.

Judge dismisses suit vs. Wisconsin over Cephus reinstatement

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018. A UW-Madison investigation found that Cephus likely assaulted her and the university expelled him. A jury acquitted him of charges, however, and he was readmitted to the school. The woman alleged in her lawsuit that the university shut her out of the reinstatement decision, violating federal gender equity laws. But U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled Tuesday that the woman didn't provide enough evidence that the laws were violated. Cephus currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother. Cooper Roberts' family said Friday that doctors don’t think the boy suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest. He was paralyzed from the waist down. Luke and the boys' mother, Keely Roberts also were hurt but not as seriously. Only the boys’ father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed. The twins are the youngest of six, and their four older sisters — ages 18 to 26 — are doting on Luke while Cooper is hospitalized.

Milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct

A Milwaukee alderwoman has been removed from office after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two felonies related to her conduct in office. Chantia Lewis pleaded no contest to accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement and entered a guilty plea to misconduct in office on Monday. Three other counts, including two felonies and a misdemeanor, were dismissed, but could be considered at sentencing on Aug. 25. The 42-year-old Lewis represented Milwaukee’s northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

The state Supreme Court says local health officers can legally issue orders to slow diseases unilaterally. The ruling Friday affirms that health officers don’t need to wait for governing bodies such as city councils and county boards to take action. The decision marks the culmination of a lawsuit two parents filed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plaintiffs challenged orders from Dane County’s health director banning indoor gatherings as unconstitutional. Liberal-leaning Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority that Wisconsin law clearly authorizes public health officers to issue such orders and has since the state was a territory.

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store. Police say the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed. Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man. The three homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News