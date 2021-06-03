Wisconsin GOP introduces bills barring critical race theory

UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch said only that system officials were reviewing the legislation. A message left at the Wisconsin Technical Colleges System's headquarters wasn't immediately returned.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he hadn't read the bills, but that “the idea that we want to ensure that people are not ever instructed that one race is superior and another race is not seems to be something I think everybody in Wisconsin should agree with.”

Contrary to what Vos is suggesting, critical race theory espouses that white supremacy is built into the nation's laws, but it doesn't promote one race over another.

“They are trying to bastardize this and frame it in a way that changes what critical race theory is,” said state Rep. Lakeshia Myers, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee who has served as an education director for the state Department of Corrections and as a student support coach in Milwaukee schools. “It's ridiculous. They don't even understand what critical race theory is.”

She said that under the bills, teachers wouldn't be able to tell students about how Blacks won the right to vote or about Juneteenth, when Blacks celebrate their liberation from slavery in 1865.