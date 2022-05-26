 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin GOP leader open to arming teachers in schools

Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican says he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous” an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground

  • Updated
  • 0
Texas-School-Shooting-Wisconsin

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Vos said Thursday, May 26, 2022, that he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous" an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground.

 Andy Manis - freelancer, FR19153 AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's top legislative Republican said Thursday that he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous" an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press that finding ways to better protect schools, including with additional police, armed security guards and armed teachers, “should be on the table.”

“It's not just teachers. It’s making sure that people who are inside of school have the ability to defend themselves,” Vos said. “But the idea that we are going to take a heinous act like this and find some kind of logical way to prevent it 100% of the time, I just don’t see that occurring."

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul dismissed the proposal as “a really wacky and frankly dangerous idea.”

People are also reading…

“We can’t be turning our schools into war zones,” he said. “It's not going to make them safer. In fact, it would make them more dangerous.”

Democratic state Rep. Deb Andraca, of Whitefish Bay, tweeted her opposition to the idea.

“I am a licensed teacher and a gun owner with my concealed carry permit,” she said. “This is a terrible idea.”

Vos said more people in schools trained to handle violent outbreaks could respond not just to shootings but to a whole array of problems, including sexual assaults and other crimes.

Past Republican proposals to arm teachers have not gone anywhere in the GOP-controlled Legislature. And any bill to do that now would certainly be vetoed by Evers, who is up for reelection in November.

The four Republican candidates for governor - Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun and Kevin Nicholson — did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they would sign a bill allowing teachers to be armed in the classroom.

Earlier this year, Evers vetoed Republican bills that would have allowed holders of concealed carry permits to have firearms in vehicles on school grounds and in churches located on the grounds of a private school. He also vetoed a measure that would have allowed anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to be armed in Wisconsin. Currently, only people with licenses from states that conduct background checks on applicants can carry concealed guns in Wisconsin.

Evers and other Democrats called for action this week after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Evers called a special session in 2019 for the Legislature to pass bills instituting a universal background check for gun purchases and a “red flag” law that would give judges the ability to temporarily take away firearms from people determined to be a risk.

The Legislature did not take up those bills. Democrats on Wednesday, including Kaul, renewed the call for Republicans to consider the bills.

Vos dismissed Kaul's plea as “just trying to throw something out there to make himself relevant.” Kaul is also up for reelection in November.

Kaul said Vos and other Republicans who refuse to take action are “deflecting from the main issues to appease the far right ends of their base. And it’s a choice that they are making to ultimately not take action and instead to allow mass shootings to keep occurring one after the other without taking action.”

Evers urged lawmakers to look for common ground. But Vos, who has not spoken with Evers in more than a year and a half, said the offer was “not a serious effort.”

“Evers, in a disingenuous way, talks about things that are very difficult or impossible to accomplish as opposed to those things that really could be,” Vos said.

Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not immediately return a message.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man's face in a 2019 racist attack. A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

Republican fake elector running to lead election commission

One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member. Bob Spindell has been an outspoken member of the bipartisan commission and supporter of the investigation into the 2020 election being led by a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Spindell said Monday he is the most qualified to help the image of the commission as chair. Under state law, the next chair must be a Republican. The commission scheduled a Wednesday vote.

Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk

A mother was charged Monday in the death of her 6-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Family members said that the boy’s father, Tory Hart, of Chetek, Wisconsin, was trying to win custody of his child at the time. Police say they found the boy's body after Thaler was pulled over in Mound on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, the child was shot up to nine times.

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She's the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.

Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Jeremy Arrington, of Middleton, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of wire fraud. Authorities say several of the investors lost their retirement savings to Arrington. The 44-year-old Arrington was the chief financial officer for Wisconsin Home Buyers Network, a real estate business. Investigators say he ran a Ponzi scheme by promising investors returns ranging from 12% to 36% with little or no risk. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig sentenced Arrington Thursday to 33 months in prison.

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul commissioned for service

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has been activated for service in the U.S. Navy. A weekend commissioning ceremony was held in Duluth for the Freedom class-littoral combat ship. It measures nearly 400 feet and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots, the equivalent of about 46 mph. According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant maneuverability and will utilize a state-of-the-art system that combines diesel and gas turbines with steerable water jet propulsion The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul now heads to its home base at the naval station in Mayport, Florida to await orders.

$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month. State party executive director Mark Jefferson says Tuesday that the investigation into the theft continues. A spokesman for the FBI in Milwaukee did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The state GOP noticed suspicious activity less than two weeks before Election Day in 2020. The party determined that $2.3 million had been taken from the account it was using to help reelect try to reelect President Donald Trump. He went on to lose Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by less than 21,000 votes.

6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, when an explosion and fire rocked a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin with a blast that shook a nearby elementary school. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon hours after the blast, but the thick black smoke that had been visible for miles earlier could no longer be seen. Eagle is about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital; the others were treated at the scene.

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is trying to stay out of the bitter political fight over her hire. Mnookin addressed Wisconsin reporters for the first time via Zoom from her office at UCLA's law school on Tuesday. Asked repeatedly for her reaction to Republican critics painting her as a liberal and GOP threats to restrict UW's funding if she remains chancellor, she said only that she's willing to talk to anyone. Regents announced they had hired Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank on Monday. Republicans immediately attacked her for donating to Democratic candidates and for supporting critical race theory and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. One Republican senator threatened to freeze UW tuition and state aid if she remains chancellor.

Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

Police in Racine said an officer shot and killed an armed man Friday after a foot chase that began with a traffic stop. Chief Maurice Robinson said the officer sought to stop a vehicle at about 1 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun. Robinson said the man in the vehicle, armed with a gun, got out and fled. Robinson said the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun. Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him. Police didn’t identify the officer or the man shot. The state’s Department of Justice is investigating the shooting while the office is on leave.

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers develop the world's smallest remote controlled robot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News