Wisconsin GOP leaders praise state's vaccination efforts

Republicans also blamed Evers for an initially slow rollout of the vaccine when it first became available in mid-December. But both Vos and LeMahieu praised the ongoing vaccination effort now entering its fourth month.

“Our state over the last month or two has done a really good job getting people vaccinated,” LeMahieu said.

Vos added, “Kudos to the administration for actually doing a better job.”

Wisconsin ranks 16th nationwide in the percentage of people who have gotten at least one dose, at 27.2%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is ahead of the national average of 25.3%. Wisconsin has also ranked near the top nationally in the efficiency of turning around vaccine once it is available for use.

As of Tuesday, nearly 73% of people over age 65 had received at least one dose and 15% of the state's population age 16 and over were fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Assembly on Tuesday passed bills that would prohibit businesses or government officials from mandating vaccinations. Vos, who said he intends to get vaccinated, argued that mandating vaccinations will drive people away, rather than incentivize them to get the shot.

