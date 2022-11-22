 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don't have the votes necessary to override a veto.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, speaking at a WisPolitics.com event, said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term. Evers and GOP leaders rarely talked during Evers' first term. Evers reached out to both lawmakers recently, and Vos said he spoke with the governor for about five minutes.

People are also reading…

“That was five minutes more than the past two years," Vos said.

LeMahieu said working together with Evers the Legislature “can get some things done.”

“If we can get some big wins, we can also give on some issues, find some common ground," he said.

But when it comes toward tax policy, Evers and Republicans seem as far apart as ever.

Both Republican leaders said they aren't interested in a one-time tax cut, or rebate, like the one Evers proposed during his campaign that the GOP rejected. Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback referred to that proposal when asked for reaction Tuesday to the latest Vos and LeMahieu comments.

LeMahieu said he wanted to move toward a flat income tax rate, something Evers reiterated last week he opposes.

“We can make transformational tax changes in Wisconsin,” LeMahieu said. “We definitely need to drive down our top rates."

Wisconsin’s income tax rates begin at 3.54% and increase to 7.65%. The top rate applies to single filers earning $280,950 and up; married joint filers making more than $374,600; and married people filing separate returns with taxable income of more than $187,300, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial candidate Evers defeated, talked about wanting to move toward a flat income tax during the campaign. More than two dozen economists joined together to oppose the idea at the time, saying it would only benefit the state’s richest residents.

LeMahieu, asked after the event about cutting taxes for the highest income earners, said “We’re going to do income tax cuts across the board to make sure everybody receives tax cuts in Wisconsin."

Vos said he wanted to cut taxes “as much as we possibly can" and “it needs to be long term and permanent.” That includes eliminating a property tax, a tax paid by businesses. Evers last session vetoed a bill to eliminate the tax.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard said a flat tax “would benefit the wealthy and well-connected” and Democrats will oppose it. She said Democrats were open to cutting taxes as part of a plan of using the surplus for a variety of priorities, including funding education, addressing pollution and fixing the state’s roads.

Both Vos and LeMahieu said they were open to increasing funding for K-12 public schools, if it's paired with also expanding school choice programs. Evers, a former state education secretary and public school teacher and administrator, has opposed expanding the private school voucher program and last week expressed doubts about fully funding public schools while expanding the choice program.

LeMahieu said such things as lowering the income eligibility level to qualify for the voucher program should be a part of the discussion.

Vos said he hoped that Evers would be willing to bend on issues that Democrats have historically opposed. Vos said he has shown a willingness to negotiate by voicing support for increasing public school funding. Evers has proposed increasing public K-12 funding by nearly $2 billion.

On abortion, Vos said he hoped that was another area where Evers would be willing to compromise. Vos said he hoped to reach some kind of agreement before the April 4 Wisconsin Supreme Court election so that race doesn't become all about abortion. Democrats are hoping to win that race, which will determine whether liberal or conservative justices hold a majority.

Evers backs a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's 173-year-old law banning nearly all abortions. He has said he will veto any bill creating rape and incest exceptions if it leaves the underlying ban in place. Vos has said he wants to create exceptions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neubauer reelected as Assembly Democratic leader

Rep. Greta Neubauer of Racine remains Assembly Democrats' leader in the Wisconsin Legislature. The caucus reelected Neubauer as minority leader Thursday afternoon, completing the full slate of legislative leaders heading into the next two-year session. Neubauer, a former legislative aide, represents the city of Racine. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. Democrats elected her as minority leader ahead of the 2021-22 session, replacing retiring Rep. Gordon Hintz in the role. Republican legislators last week reelected Rep. Robin Vos as Assembly speaker and Sen. Devin LeMahieu as Senate Majority Leader. Democratic senators on Tuesday picked Sen. Melissa Agard as minority leader.

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences.

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature get along better over the next two years than the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to cooperate. Republican lawmakers were meeting Thursday to elect their leaders for the next two years who will work, or not, with Evers.

Boy dies in apparent hunting accident in western Wis.

An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s deer hunt. Authorities say the boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle. WLUK-TV reported the boy died at a hospital. Authorities said he and the man were part of the same hunting party.

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he wants his lawsuit challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly but that's probably not going to happen after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss the case. Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The ruling put the state's ban back into effect. The lawsuit has languished in Dane County court for almost five months. Defense attorneys say they plan to file a motion to dismiss the case, with final briefs on the motion not due until Feb. 6.  The case could end up in a state Supreme Court with a new ideological make-up next fall.

Sheriff: Shooting deaths in Jackson County murder-suicide

Sheriff’s officials in west central Wisconsin say scene evidence and autopsy results in the shooting deaths of two men last week indicate it is a case of murder-suicide. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the Town of Manchester last Thursday afternoon and found two men who were dead. They were identified as 78-year-old William Kerr and 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer, both of Black River Falls. According to the sheriff’s office, autopsy results show Zillmer died as a result of two gunshot wounds. Authorities say additional evidence from the autopsies and the crime scene indicates that Kerr died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret. The men were serving in the African country of Mali when the death occurred in 2017. The appeals court ruled that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony. The Marine had also participated in the hazing incident. The ruling came last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. DeDolph was one four American servicemembers who were charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday’s elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy. Women, especially Democratic women, were more likely than men to say the Roe v. Wade reversal was a top factor in their vote. That was according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 94,000 voters in the midterm elections. More women also said the reversal made them angry, and said abortion had a major impact on their decision to turn out and which candidate they supported. In interviews with AP reporters, many women linked their concerns about abortion to fears for the country.

Justice Department sues corn mill over multiple violations

Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago. Kaul filed the lawsuit Monday against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The filing alleges the state Department of Natural Resources discovered 30 violations at the company's Cambria corn mill during 2019 inspections, including emissions violations, recordkeeping violations and reporting violations. The lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each violation. A grain dust explosion at the mill in 2017 killed five employees. A federal grand jury indicted the company this past May in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators.

Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution that guarantees the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure was closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions groups said its approval could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. Business groups and conservatives opposed the measure, saying it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.

Watch Now: Related Video

Remember this mysterious moon 'cube?' China's Moon Rover might have figured out what it is

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News