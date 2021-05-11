Wisconsin GOP-led Legislature approves election law changes

Another bill the Senate passed would disallow ballot collection events any earlier than two weeks before an election. They would also have to be located near the local clerk's office and staffed by workers from there.

That change is in response to the Democracy in the Park event held in Madison city parks last year where volunteers collected absentee ballots before the early voting period started two weeks prior to the election.

The bill also would prohibit someone other than a member of the voter’s immediate family or a legal guardian from returning a completed absentee ballot for another person. Violators would be guilty of a felony.

Trump argued in a lawsuit that no ballots should be counted that were collected at the Democracy in the Park events, or where election officials added missing information. On both of those claims, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Trump had raised the issues too late and that his claims lacked evidence to back them up.

Three dissenting conservative justices said the laws need to be clarified, leading to the bills up for a Senate vote.