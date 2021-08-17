Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Sen. André Jacques, one of the Wisconsin Legislature's most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was at the hospital on Monday with pneumonia.

The positive test and hospital care came after Jacque testified on Wednesday in a packed Capitol hearing room without wearing a mask.

The lawmaker from De Pere did not immediately return a text message Tuesday seeking comment on his condition. His spokesman, Matt Tompach, provided a statement from Jacque dated Monday night and said Tuesday afternoon that he had no update on his condition.

“Sen. Jacque appreciates respect for his family, and the tremendous expressions of support he’s received from others,” Tompach said. “He’s tired but in good spirits.”

Jacque said in the Monday night email that some of his family members also tested positive for the virus. Jacque, 40, has six children, including an infant.