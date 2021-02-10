Wisconsin GOP shifts federal aid to in-person schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans decided Wednesday to shift federal aid to schools that offer in-person instruction, saying science supports putting kids back in class and it's time to reopen after a year of struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican lawmakers have grown impatient with schools that have chosen to remain virtual as the pandemic drags on. They argue their constituents need their children in school so they can go to work and point to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, and President Joe Biden that children need to be in school.

They’ve also cited Wisconsin’s declining COVID-19 case rate and school boards aren’t listening to demands to reopen.

The state Department of Public Instruction had planned to distribute $65 million in federal pandemic aid across 172 districts and two charter schools to offset aid going to poorer districts. But the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee stepped in and voted to increase the aid amount to $65.5 million and divvy it out based on the number of hours of in-person instruction offered. Districts that offer more hours will receive more dollars.