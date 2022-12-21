 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan (copy)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%

  • 0
Wisconsin Budget Tax Cut

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an event attended by President Joe Biden at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, on Sept. 5, 2022. Evers said he will veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10 percent.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%.

Evers, in an interview with The AP on Tuesday, came out against an idea being floated by Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu that would tap part of the state's projected $6.6 billion budget surplus to move toward a flat income tax rate.

“I don’t see that as something that I could support,” Evers told AP. “I believe that targeting the middle class is where we should be. We should continue to have a progressive tax system.”

People are also reading…

LeMahieu and Republican supporters have defended the flat tax idea, saying that taxes would be lowered for all income levels, not just the highest earners.

“That’s very doable,” LeMahieu told AP last week.

Doing that would eliminate the state's highest tax bracket of 7.65% paid by individuals earning more than $280,950 a year and married joint filers earning more than $374,600. The lowest current income tax rate is 3.54%.

Evers said the tax cut plan he released in August as he was running for reelection is what he will include in the two-year state budget he delivers to the Legislature on Feb. 15. Under that plan, taxes would be cut $600 million a year, including by 10% for individuals earning less than $100,000 and families earning less than $150,000.

Evers’ proposal would also cap copays for insulin at $35, repeal the state’s minimum markup law in an attempt to lower gas prices, cut taxes for seniors on fixed incomes, expand property tax relief for veterans with disabilities and attempt to lower the cost of caregiving and child care.

Republicans in August rejected the Evers' proposal as a campaign ploy. Legislative Democrats, who don't have the votes to pass anything, are generally supportive of cutting taxes as Evers proposed and against a flat income tax as Republicans want.

“We are open to proposals that directly impact working families, middle class families that are seeing rising costs," Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said.

The Legislature will rewrite the Evers budget proposal between February and likely late June, before passing its own plan. In the last budget, Republicans eliminated more than $1 billion in tax increases Evers proposed and instead cut taxes by $3.4 billion. Evers signed that Republican plan and then campaigned on it in his successful reelection bid.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said earlier this month that taxes should be cut by at least $3.4 billion in the next budget. Evers, when asked if that was a reasonable target, said he believed that the last budget was a good one for taxpayers and he expects the next one to be similar.

“Hopefully we'll have a reasonable proposal (from Republicans),” Evers said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader against the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press on Thursday that he opposes state funding for the project but had not been briefed by Madison city leaders on what they were attempting. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos bluntly said last week that it would get no state funding. Republicans control the Legislature and if they don't agree to state funding, it could doom the rail project, which is envisioned as an expansion between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Audit calls for transparency on Evers' COVID relief spending

Audit calls for transparency on Evers' COVID relief spending

A nonpartisan audit is calling on Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to be more transparent about how he distributes billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Legislative Audit Bureau said that Evers’ Department of Administration did not provide information it claimed the governor based his decisions on when handing out some $3.7 billion in pandemic aid to state programs. Republican lawmakers have previously criticized the governor’s spending choices and tried to give themselves control of the money. The Evers administration pinned the lack of documentation on an urgent need to distribute relief funds.

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train (copy)

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train (copy)

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader against the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press on Thursday that he opposes state funding for the project but had not been briefed by Madison city leaders on what they were attempting. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos bluntly said last week that it would get no state funding. Republicans control the Legislature and if they don't agree to state funding, it could doom the rail project, which is envisioned as an expansion between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader against the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press on Thursday that he opposes state funding for the project but had not been briefed by Madison city leaders on what they were attempting. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos bluntly said last week that it would get no state funding. Republicans control the Legislature and if they don't agree to state funding, it could doom the rail project, which is envisioned as an expansion between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

Authorities say a Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release that FBI agents arrested 20-year-old River William Smith on Wednesday. He faces federal weapons charges. Prosecutors say in a news release issued Thursday that Smith also told the FBI informant that he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month. Online records show Smith is currently represented by the Office of the Federal Defender. Telephone and email messages seeking comment on his behalf were not returned.

Shootout leaves Wisconsin woman dead, officer hit in vest

Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home. Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann says the incident happened Wednesday evening in the Milwaukee suburb. Two officers were called to the home by the woman's landlord, who said she was acting erratically. Baumann says the woman fired at the officers, and one was hit in the chest but protected by his vest. That officer returned fire, and the woman was hit. She died in the basement. The other officer was not shot, but both were taken to the hospital and were in good condition.

10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance

A judge is refusing to lower the $50,000 bail imposed on a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of intentionally killing his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the boy’s attorney argued in his initial court appearance Wednesday that the bail should be lowered from $50,000 to $100 because he has no source of income. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll refused to lower the bail amount and also imposed travel restrictions on the boy, should bail be posted. The boy was charged as an adult last month with alternate counts of first-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide.

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana and several others have been hurt as a destructive storm system has kicked up tornadoes in the South. Sheriff's deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, after a tornado on Tuesday and a woman was found dead Wednesday west of New Orleans after an apparent twister there. The vast and volatile storm system is crossing from coast to coast, and hundreds of miles to the north, the system has delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with snow and ice for days and push up the East Coast into New England.

Appeal filed by 19-year-old convicted of homicide

A Wisconsin 19-year-old has appealed his conviction of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2018 death of a 7-year-old who was beaten, forced to carry a 44-pound log and buried in the snow before he died. WLUK-TV reports that Damian Hauschultz was 14 years old when he supervised Ethan Hauschultz’’s punishment at their Manitowoc County home. Damian Hauschultz, of Mishicot, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the 2018 death of Ethan Hauschultz. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision. He appealed on Friday, arguing he should have been read his Miranda rights by police.

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban ban on women attending university sparks international condemnation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News