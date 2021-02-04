Wisconsin governor issues new mask order after Assembly vote

Evers did not immediately comment on his next move.

Dr. Bud Chumbley, head of the Wisconsin Medical Society, blasted the vote, saying it “sends the wrong message at the wrong time.”

“Instead, we need all of our policy leaders to unify behind the same message: wear a mask to protect yourself and others, prevent additional deaths and restore our economy,” he said in a statement.

The Medical Society was one of nearly 60 organizations representing businesses, health care workers, hospitals, firefighters, pharmacists, churches, schools and more that opposed the repeal.

The Assembly voted 52-42 to repeal the mandate, with seven Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition.

The Supreme Court could end the legislative back and forth with a ruling in a pending case that says Evers must secure lawmakers’ approval every 60 days. The court could also say he doesn’t need approval, thus forcing the Legislature to repeal every order Evers issues with which republicans disagree.