 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

The state Department of Natural Resources has moved under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' total control for the first time in his tenure

  • 0
DNR Secretary

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources Secretary Adam Payne speaks during the Natural Resources Board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the State Natural Resources Building in Madison, Wis. The new secretary said Wednesday that combating water pollution is his top priority.

 Ebony Cox - member, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

MADISON — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down.

Evers’ new appointee as Department of Natural Resources secretary, Adam Payne, presided over his first meeting and declared that his top priority will be water quality. He praised Evers for proposing $100 million more to fight PFAS contamination during the State of the State address Tuesday. That money is far from locked in; however, Republican lawmakers would have to approve it first.

PFAS, or short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t break down in the natural world and accumulate and linger in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems. A host of Wisconsin communities have discovered the chemicals in their groundwater.

People are also reading…

Payne warned that the agency won’t make everyone happy but will listen to everyone.

“I think this is a strong board and will only be stronger as we move forward,” Payne said.

The governor appoints the DNR’s secretary as well as the members of the board that signs off on the agency’s moves. Evers hasn’t had full control of the board since he first took office in 2019 thanks to leftover Republican appointees finishing their terms. Board members serve seven-year staggered terms.

His appointees were finally poised to gain a majority in May 2021 when Republican appointee Fred Prehn’s term expired. But Prehn refused to step down and make way for Evers appointee Sandra Naas, preserving a 4-3 Republican advantage on the board.

Prehn went on to cast deciding votes to expand the wolf hunt quota and kill proposed limits on PFAS in groundwater, much to the chagrin of wildlife conservationists and environmentalists. Prehn’s presence visibly frustrated then-DNR Secretary Preston Cole, who stepped down in November.

Prehn finally resigned this past December. Fellow Republican appointee William Bruins quit as well, giving Evers appointees a 5-2 advantage on the board. Evers tapped Payne, who was serving as the Sheboygan County administrator, to replace Cole as secretary earlier this month.

Naas can now serve unless the state Senate votes to oust her. She took her place at the meeting table for the first time Wednesday. Asked by reporters if she was frustrated with Prehn, Naas said only that waiting for months to take her seat “was a good opportunity to see how the board works. I learned a lot just sitting in the audience.”

The board elected Evers appointee Bill Smith to replace Republican appointee Greg Kazmierski as chairman. Kazmierski’s term expires in May, giving Evers an opportunity to further expand his control of the board.

Evers is now free to move ahead with PFAS standards and tighten restrictions on other contaminants — moves that could prove costly to the business industry — as well as reduce the number of wolves and other creatures hunters can kill without any internal obstacles.

The only entity that can stop DNR initiatives now is the Legislature’s Republican-controlled administrative rules committee. That committee has the power to block state agencies’ proposed regulations. Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the committee’s co-chair, Sen. Steve Nass, didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the DNR’s new leadership dynamics.

Kazmierski warned members after the vote that they are not accountable to the state’s natural resources but to the public.

“Today there is almost a religion to the environment and this agency and this board is not accountable to that religion,” he said. “We’re accountable to the people. It’s wonderful to say we all want perfectly clean water ... but what’s it going to cost the public? We have to look into all those kinds of things and find that happy balance of what we can afford to do.”

This story has been updated to correct that Evers first took office in 2019.

+2 
Evers mug

Evers
+2 
DNR Secretary (copy)

Payne
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

The state Department of Natural Resources has moved under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' total control for the first time in his tenure. Evers has had to contend with a number of Republican holdover appointees on the DNR's policy board since he won election to his first term in 2019. Evers would have gained control of the board in May 2021 when Fred Prehn's term expired, but Prehn refused to step down, giving Republicans a 4-3 majority on the panel. Prehn finally resigned this past December, making room at last for Evers' replacement, Sandra Naas. The board met for the first time under Evers' complete control Wednesday and elected Evers appointee Bill Smith as its new chairman.

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student's slaying

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student's slaying

A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without any chance of parole. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced 56-year-old David Kahl on Friday. Kaul pleaded guilty in October in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. Kahl told the judge Friday that he didn't want a chance at parole. He told Taylor that he felt horrible about killing Zimmerman. Taylor said his regret is coming too late. Kahl obstructed the investigation into Zimmerman's death for years before he was finally charged in 2020.

Wisconsin police: Body believed to be that of missing woman

Police say a woman's body found Wednesday in western Wisconsin is believed to be that of a woman who went missing after relatives last saw her in late December. Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels says the body was found Wednesday morning in a rural area in the Township of La Grange as a search was being conducted for 50-year-old Felicia J. Wanna. Revels says authorities believe the body is that of Wanna, but the death investigation is ongoing. The Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted Jan. 5 on Facebook that Wanna last had contact with family on Dec. 29 and she “has a history of mental health concerns."

La Crosse police investigating 9 recent fatal drug overdoses

La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. The La Crosse Tribune reports toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.

Man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the Lancaster man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Cole Clark showed up at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't let her leave. Clark denies any wrongdoing.

UW-Richland closure transition plan calls for online focus

University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials want their Richland campus to focus on online education after in-person instruction ends for good after the spring semester. UW System President Jay Rothman in November ordered UW-Platteville to stop offering degree programs at the Richland campus after the semester ends. He told Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to come up with a transition plan. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Platteville released a plan this week that calls for Richland students to take classes at the main campus or at the Baraboo-Sauk County campus and the Richland campus shift to online education.

Ex-Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El convicted in 2 killings

A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. Jurors deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. Randle El was a wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2004 to 2007.

Court reverses class action decision in Burger King lawsuit

Court reverses class action decision in Burger King lawsuit

An appellate court has ruled that a judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action. A group of managers and assistant managers at Wisconsin Burger Kings run by Cave Enterprises Operations LLC filed a lawsuit in November 2019, alleging the company owes them overtime because they do the same work as nonexecutive employees. Milwaukee County Judge Pedro Colon granted the plaintiffs' motion to certify the lawsuit as a class action including all salaried managers and assistant managers at the company's Burger Kings. But the 1st District Court of Appeals reversed Colon on Tuesday, saying he didn't explain his reasoning behind his decision.

Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field

A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman. WISN-TV reports the turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground. NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it is working to determine “the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site."

4 people indicted in fatal shooting of US postal worker

Four people have been indicted in the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross. Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee announced Thursday that 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth was indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Three other people had already been charged in the case: 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and 26-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. were indicted on murder and gun charges, and 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy was also indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Prosecutors say McCaa also was charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and Ducksworth also was charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. Cross was fatally shot while delivering mail on Dec. 9. It's not clear whether Charles Ducksworth Jr. and Lakisha Ducksworth are related.

Watch Now: Related Video

The line of royal succession explained with new baby news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News