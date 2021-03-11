Wisconsin greatly expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility

The widening of the eligibility criteria comes as virus-related restrictions are loosening around the state and country. Madison Metropolitan School District, the state's second largest, announced Thursday a phasing in of in-person classes, with everyone returning by April 27. Kindergarteners were the first to return this week.

Teachers have been prioritized for the vaccine in Madison and throughout the state as part of the most recent eligibility group.

More than a third of people age 65 or older have been fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, and more than 20% of the population has received at least one dose, according to state and federal data. As of Wednesday, more than 1.1 million people in Wisconsin had received at least one dose and more than 626,000 were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 388, the lowest it's been in nine months as hospitalization rates have also steadily declined.

