{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant whose complaints spurred investigations into sexual misconduct in his unit is fighting his commanders’ decision to discharge him.

Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints of sexual assault and sexual harassment within the 115th Fighter Wing have sparked two federal investigations. He alleges his superiors have retaliated by launching a review of his medical history in hopes of discharging him and denying him retirement benefits

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

He said last week that a medical evaluation board out of Scott Air Force Base has decided to discharge him. He said Thursday he has declined to accept the decision, triggering an appeal process. He has now been ordered to appear at a Dec. 3 hearing before a medical evaluation board at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.