MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant whose complaints spurred investigations into sexual misconduct in his unit is fighting his commanders’ decision to discharge him.
Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints of sexual assault and sexual harassment within the 115th Fighter Wing have sparked two federal investigations. He alleges his superiors have retaliated by launching a review of his medical history in hopes of discharging him and denying him retirement benefits
He said last week that a medical evaluation board out of Scott Air Force Base has decided to discharge him. He said Thursday he has declined to accept the decision, triggering an appeal process. He has now been ordered to appear at a Dec. 3 hearing before a medical evaluation board at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas.
