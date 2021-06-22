 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin health officials launch COVID plan for schools
0 Comments
AP

Wisconsin health officials launch COVID plan for schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have a launched a new program to test school children for COVID-19 this fall, the state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said participation will be voluntary. The DHS will work to connect schools that opt in with labs that the agency uses to confirm COVID-19 tests. The labs will supply testing materials, send teams out to schools to collect swabs, test specimens and send results to students and their parents, all free of charge, Van Dijk said.

The program will be funded through a $175 million federal grant through the U.S. Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Van Dijk said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News