Wisconsin hikers turn to state parks during COVID pandemic

“If you had told me two years ago that there were so many cool places to see, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Byom said, “but I keep finding them.”

Corey Joy, of Appleton, got hooked on hiking all of Wisconsin’s state parks after visiting just five of them.

“I couldn’t believe in the five parks I had been to — how different they all were from each other,” he said.

“Every one had a different feature to look at.” Over time, “I fell in love more and more with the state of Wisconsin and the state park system.”

An early riser, Joy was happy to get up many days at 3 a.m. to witness busy nocturnal wildlife or watch the sun come up. He also packed a book for stops along the trail — such as a favorite from his youth, “My Side of the Mountain,” about a boy who tries to live in the wild.

Eventually, Joy, 38, hiked all 48 of Wisconsin’s open state parks during the pandemic. Along with lowering his blood pressure and making him more active, his hiking journeys “helped me find parts of myself,” he said.

“There were many times when I thought, ‘Well, I made it this far; I can turn around now.’” But he kept going, as when he climbed a bluff at Perrot State Park.