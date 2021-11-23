 Skip to main content
Wisconsin insurance commissioner quitting after 3 years

Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is stepping down next month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is stepping down next month, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Evers appointed Afable to the post in December 2018. Afable had previously worked for American Family Insurance and served as the company's chief legal officer before joining the Evers administration.

“Mark has been a part of our administration from the very beginning, and his dedication to expanding health insurance access, protecting a competitive insurance marketplace, and building insurance awareness has made a huge difference in our state,” Evers said.

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek will serve as interim commissioner upon Afable's departure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

