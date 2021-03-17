 Skip to main content
Wisconsin judge charged with seven child pornography counts
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin judge with multiple counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday.

State Department of Justice attorneys filed seven felony counts against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Blomme, 38, was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday in Dane County. His attorney, listed in online court records as Chris Van Wagner, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

According to the criminal complaint, the DOJ began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the judge had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

