 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2020-Fake Electors-Wisconsin

FILE - In this image made from video of WisconsinEye feed, Commissioner Robert Spindell Jr. speaks during a virtual Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican Wisconsin Elections Commission member who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed by Dane County Circuit Judge Robert Frost.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, WisconsinEye

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump.

Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law by wrongly withholding documents will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed by Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost.

The commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and be the target of any lawsuit seeking them, Frost ruled after oral arguments.

Madison-based law firm Law Forward, known for the liberal-leaning cases it takes, filed the lawsuit against the commission and Spindell. Law Forward attorney Scott Thompson said after the hearing that he remained optimistic the records would be turned over even though Spindell is no longer a party to the lawsuit.

People are also reading…

Spindell's attorney, Mark Maciolek, called the judge's ruling a correct but technical one.

“It does not relieve anyone in government of their obligations to preserve and produce public records,” he said.

The lawsuit stems from a complaint filed by Law Forward with the elections commission in 2021. It alleged that Republicans illegally posed as Wisconsin electors in an attempt to convince the U.S. Congress to declare that Trump won the state in 2020, even though he in fact lost to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

Republican attempts to cast electoral college votes for Trump in seven swing states he lost were a focus of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission last year rejected a complaint about the events, saying that Republicans who attempted to cast the state's 10 electoral college votes for Trump did not break any election laws. Spindell did not recuse himself from considering the complaint, even though he voted as one of the fake GOP electors.

In a closed meeting, the commission voted unanimously to reject the complaint.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice concluded that Republicans were legitimately trying to preserve Trump’s legal standing as courts were deciding if he or Biden won the election. That is the same argument that Trump allies and the fake electors from Wisconsin have made, including in testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.

Law Forward filed two lawsuits after the complaint was rejected.

In one pending action, the group alleges that Spindell should have been excluded from considering the complaint before the commission because his actions were at the heart of the matter.

The other case, heard Tuesday, alleged that Spindell and the elections commission failed to turn over records that Law Forward requested multiple times under Wisconsin's open records law. The law firm sought documents related to a comment Spindell made during the public portion of a November 2021 commission meeting where he openly discussed his decision not to recuse himself from considering the complaint related to fake electors. The commission had been considering the request in closed session only, which made Spindell’s comments unusual.

Specifically, Law Forward asked for communications surrounding material Spindell appeared to be reading from during the meeting. According to the lawsuit, the elections commission provided a single document that resembled what Spindell read from and said Spindell had no other related records.

Frost dismissed claims against Spindell, agreeing with his argument that the commission is the legal authority in charge of the records.

Law Forward brought the case on behalf of Paul Sickel, executive director of the Service Employees International Union's Wisconsin State Council.

The firm has also filed another lawsuit, currently pending in federal court, against the 10 electors and Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis seeking $2.4 million in damages. That case alleges Trump and his allies conspired to overturn his loss in the battleground state.

This story has been corrected to reflect the name of Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost. A previous version listed his first name as Robert Frost.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app

Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app

Wisconsin and North Carolina have become the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban, which also includes WeChat, after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who like Evers was under pressure from Republicans to enact a ban, cited similar concerns.

For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes

For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes

A special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia has finished its final report. It's a major development in a case that’s on a long list of legal problems for the former president. As he campaigns for the White House in 2024, Trump faces a number of inquiries, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and more probes in New York.

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans have again allowed therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a scientifically discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A licensing board under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration passed a ban on conversion therapy in 2020, but the Republican-controlled Legislature's rules committee blocked it then and did so again Thursday along a 6-4 vote. Implementing a temporary ban allows Republican lawmakers to avoid a veto from Evers. LGBTQ rights advocates oppose the practice, citing research suggesting it can increase the risk of suicide and depression.

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments

A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission is standing by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner Robert Spindell said Wednesday that his comments sent in an email to about 1,700 people in December were not bragging about voter suppression. Spindell said his email was an attempt to detail positive steps Republicans did to counter the Democratic message in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Elections Commissioner member Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, called on Spindell to step down, saying he “has shown he cannot be fair.”

Wisconsin man's retrial begins in wife's antifreeze death

Wisconsin man's retrial begins in wife's antifreeze death

Prosecutors and attorneys for a Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998 have delivered opening statements in his retrial, nearly two years after a judge vacated his previous conviction. Sixty-three-year-old Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their Kenosha County home and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But a Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial because a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution. Jensen has maintained his innocence.

Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner has filed for bankruptcy in Nevada. Lehner and his wife, Donya, say they owe up to $50 million to dozens of creditors. The Dec. 30 filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems despite Lehner’s five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights. Lehner says he owes nearly $4 million to a Wisconsin company that sued the player and his father after they failed to make payments on a business loan. Lehner also listed in the bankruptcy filing debt to a reptile breeder who sold him a snake collection in 2017 worth $1.2 million. Lehner keeps the snake at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.

Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department's Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support office operations are running out. Legislators created the office in 2018 following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The office has handed out $100 million in grants to schools to improve safety protocols. It also offers teachers training on how to handle incidents and operates a 24-hour tip line.

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 50-year-old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was charged Dec. 28. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August. According to a criminal complaint, the final dose rendered Gary Chapin comatose for four days. Blood tests showed barbiturates in his system that came from drugs he used to euthanize animals. Online court records show the couple married in March. Gary Chapin filed for divorce five months later.

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

A sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the car, but the man fled from the scene. The sheriff says the deputy lost sight of the vehicle but then spotted smoke and found the suspect vehicle had crashed near Fort Atkinson and appeared to have rolled over several times. He says deputies found the man had no pulse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Number of illegal border crossings from Canada into the U.S. increasing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News