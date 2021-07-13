Wisconsin judge suspended for crude remarks, brandishing gun

Later in the hearing, he said the defense attorney didn't understand that the best thing long-winded lawyers can do in his courtroom is “shut their pie holes.” He also called the girl who was assaulted “the so-called victim.”

That same year, Woldt commented during a hearing that he would love to give a defendant a year in jail just for wasting his time. The next day he held a sentencing hearing in a burglary case. The judge gave a speech about the lack of security in the courthouse, pulled a handgun out from beneath his robe and told the defendant that if he had broken into his house, he would have killed him.

“With today's laws ... you're lucky you're not dead because if you would have come into my house, I keep my gun with me and you'd be dead, plain and simple. But that's what makes this so scary," the judge said.

He didn't point the gun at anyone in the courtroom and kept his finger off the trigger, according to the complaint. Judges are allowed to carry concealed weapons, but the justices concluded that Woldt was trying to intimidate the defendant and encourage victims to take matters into their own hands.