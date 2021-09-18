Wisconsin landfill study finds lots of wasted food

There were several marked improvements since 2009 that the study acknowledged, including a reduction in roofing shingles showing up as solid waste. That’s partially because of recycling efforts that use old shingles in road-building.

Another example is likely due to Wisconsin’s law to recycle electronics that went into effect in 2010, according to the DNR. Compared to 2009, when the study was last conducted, the weight of landfilled TVs and monitors dropped 85 percent this time around.

Lamensky said organic materials in landfills are compressed with other waste to open up space. But that compression pushes out oxygen, which helps break down food. Without oxygen, food is broken down by other microorganisms.

“And those microorganisms off-put methane, which is a greenhouse gas that’s 28 times more powerful than CO2,” she said.

Making sure these items don’t end up in the landfill is the best course of action to avoid the production of methane. And an obvious way to do that, Lamensky said, is to waste less food.

A few simple steps to avoid wasting food might include planning your meals for the week before you go grocery shopping and learning how to properly store that food when you bring it home.