Wisconsin lawmakers introduce police reform package

A spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers also didn't return a message. The governor introduced his own reforms in the wake of the Kenosha protests and called a special legislative session to pass them. His proposals included banning chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, creating use-of-force standards and grants for organizations that work to resolve conflict and prevent violence. Republicans took no action on any of it.

The three senators said they developed the package by talking with police and criminal justice reforms over the summer.

The legislation would ban training on chokeholds and reduce state aid to municipalities that reduce funding for hiring, training and retaining officers by however much the municipalities cut. That amount would be redistributed as aid to municipalities that didn't cut police funding.

The package also would create a board that could choose to investigate officer-involved deaths and serious injuries after prosecutors have finished with the case. The board would be made up of representatives from police unions, a mental health professional, a defense attorney and a representative of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.