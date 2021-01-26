Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on repealing mask mandate

Wisconsin's mask mandate, which took effect in August, is slated to run until March 20. If the state ordered is repealed, local orders in place in many of the state's most populated areas, including Milwaukee and Madison, would remain in effect.

The Assembly on Tuesday was also taking up a COVID-19 response bill that the Senate that the Senate passed and Evers supports. The Assembly was expected to make changes to the bill, which would then send it back to the Senate.

The bill as passed by the Senate would limit liability for COVID-19 claims against businesses, schools, governments and health care providers. It also would extend the waiver of a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits only until March 14. Evers would rather extend the waiver into July. It also would ensure that Medicaid would cover COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and guarantee that SeniorCare, the state’s prescription drug discount program for senior citizens, would cover vaccinations.