Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

Republicans erased hundreds of Evers' policy proposals, including legalizing recreational and medical marijuana, expanding Medicaid, restoring collective bargaining rights for state workers, raising the minimum wage to $10.15 by 2024 and creating a so-called red-flag law that would allow judges to seize guns from people they deem dangerous.

Democrats are particularly upset with how Republicans have handled school funding. Evers, a former state schools superintendent, had proposed giving K-12 schools $1.6 billion over the biennium. The GOP killed that proposal and instead gave schools $128 million over the two-year budget, less than 10% of what Evers proposed.

Republicans have defended the move, pointing to the $2.6 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid that Wisconsin schools will be receiving. But local school officials say it's irresponsible to fund their operations with one-time dollars, use of that money is limited and not all schools benefit as much as others.

The GOP moves have raised questions about what Evers will do. Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has not ruled out vetoing the entire budget, a step not taken since 1931. That would likely delay passage of a budget for months.