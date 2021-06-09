Wisconsin Legislature votes to end extra unemployment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature voted Wednesday to eliminate a $300-a-week federal bonus for unemployed people, a measure that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has made clear he's likely to veto.

The federal payment, approved to help the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to end on Sept. 6. Twenty-five other states have already approved ending it early, saying it has exacerbated worker shortage problems.

That's the argument that Republicans, state and local chambers of commerce, trade groups and others made for for passing the bill in Wisconsin.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos insisted Wednesday that the $300 payment is keeping people at home.

“Do you believe we should help the small business community?” Vos said. “Work should be what pays, not waiting for a government paycheck.

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz countered that unemployment is lower now than a year ago during as the pandemic was raging. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate this past April was 3.9%. In April 2020 it was 14.1%

The problem is Republican policies have driven workers out of the state over the last decade, Hintz said.